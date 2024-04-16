Strike at Scots Nuclear Power Station Over Pay Dispute

A total of 460 workers at Dounreay power station in the Highlands will down their tools on May 1 and May 2. Unite the Union, which represents the staff, said an overtime ban will also be in place as further industrial action is scheduled for May 15 and May 29.
The union previously warned that strike action was ‘inevitable' after it gave employers Nuclear Restoration Services Limited a ‘final opportunity’ to resolve the dispute by making a revised pay offer. The Record understands it has recently changed its trading name from Magnox Limited. Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Our members at Dounreay are a highly skilled and dedicated workforce, it is disgraceful that the management at NRS think that a substantial real terms pay cut is in any way acceptable. Unite will back our members at Dounreay power station all the way in the fight for better jobs, pay and conditions.”
The pay dispute centres on a pay offer of 4.5 per cent, effective from April 2023, which was rejected by union members. Unite’s NRS membership includes craft technicians, general operators, chemical and electrical engineers, maintenance fitters and safety advisors.Top news stories today Marc Jackson, Unite industrial officer, added: “NRS is burying its head in the sand. We have repeatedly told them that our members will not accept a derisory pay offer.
"The games being played by NRS are now at an end with the announcement of these strike days. This situation is entirely of NRS’ own making because this dispute could easily be resolved, by the employer making a fair pay offer to its workers.”Don't miss the latest news from around Scotland and beyond - Sign up to our daily newsletter here.
Strike Nuclear Power Station Pay Dispute Dounreay Scotland
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »
Workers at Scottish nuclear plant vote for strike actionWORKERS at a Scottish nuclear power plant have voted to go on strike next month...
Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »
Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »