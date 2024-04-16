South Belfast Councillors Warn of Disruption and Challenges as Summer Concert Season Approaches

South Belfast councillors have warned of “continued disruption” and “logistical challenges” for residents as the summer season of big concerts approaches.

The Playing Fields will host Bruce Sprinsteen in May, and Liam Gallagher, Noah Kahan and the Emerge Festival in August. A council report states: “One of the key challenges at this venue is the lower level of residents, community organisations and businesses to participate in engagement events, in comparison to the Ormeau and Ravenhill areas.

Councillors have also highlighted the need for a better messaging campaign around events to promote awareness of consent and sexual assault and council officers are investigating whether the provision of spike testing kits can be introduced at concerts by the promoters. She said: “There are lots of issues to do with traffic management, emergency services, health and safety and so on. It is vital that we have the residents involved in how those decisions are made.

He said: “I think are on balance a good thing. They bring money to the city, they bring safe and shared spaces for young people to socialise in, and there is a vibrancy and a cultural output that is hugely valuable right throughout the creative ecosystem.

South Belfast Councillors Disruption Challenges Summer Concert Season Belfast City Council Engagement Residents Venues Boucher Road Playing Fields Ormeau Park Social Value Fund Concerts Bruce Springsteen Liam Gallagher Noah Kahan Emerge Festival Complaints Objections

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BelfastLive / 🏆 16. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Belfast Councillors Approve Irish Language Signs at Grand Central StationBelfast councillors have voted for Irish language signs to be placed at the new Belfast Grand Central Station and surrounding Weaver’s Cross area. The motion supporting dual language Irish signage was approved by a majority vote at a recent committee meeting in City Hall. The proposal also includes Irish signage in the wider Weaver’s Cross area.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Top Ten Indian Takeaways in Belfast as Voted by Belfast Live ReadersBelfast Live readers share their recommendations for the best Indian takeaways in Belfast and Northern Ireland. Find out the top ten as voted by the readers.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Limelight Belfast Granted Permission to Use Old Belfast Telegraph Print Hall for Conferences and EventsThe Limelight Belfast has received full planning permission to convert the old Belfast Telegraph Print Hall into a conference center and events/entertainment space. The application was approved unanimously by the Belfast City Council Planning Committee. The site is located on the ground floor of a Grade B2 listed building on Royal Avenue.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Popular North Belfast Business Purchases Belfast BarMcKenna's bar in Belfast's Sailortown area is set to reopen under new ownership after being purchased by the owners of Ben Madigan's Bar and Kitchen. A refurbishment and rebranding will take place in the coming months.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Belfast's favourite Indian takeaway as voted for by Belfast Live readersOur mouths are watering just thinking of the fantastic eateries shortlisted

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

PSNI warn drivers of traffic disruption expected in BelfastA build-up of traffic will be expected in the area both before and after the Glentoran v Linfield match on Saturday

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »