South Belfast Councillors Warn of Disruption and Challenges as Summer Concert Season Approaches

South Belfast councillors have warned of “continued disruption” and “logistical challenges” for residents as the summer season of big concerts approaches.
The Playing Fields will host Bruce Sprinsteen in May, and Liam Gallagher, Noah Kahan and the Emerge Festival in August. A council report states: “One of the key challenges at this venue is the lower level of residents, community organisations and businesses to participate in engagement events, in comparison to the Ormeau and Ravenhill areas.
Councillors have also highlighted the need for a better messaging campaign around events to promote awareness of consent and sexual assault and council officers are investigating whether the provision of spike testing kits can be introduced at concerts by the promoters. She said: “There are lots of issues to do with traffic management, emergency services, health and safety and so on. It is vital that we have the residents involved in how those decisions are made.
He said: “I think are on balance a good thing. They bring money to the city, they bring safe and shared spaces for young people to socialise in, and there is a vibrancy and a cultural output that is hugely valuable right throughout the creative ecosystem.
South Belfast Councillors Disruption Challenges Summer Concert Season Belfast City Council Engagement Residents Venues Boucher Road Playing Fields Ormeau Park Social Value Fund Concerts Bruce Springsteen Liam Gallagher Noah Kahan Emerge Festival Complaints Objections
