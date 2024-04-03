Social workers report families choosing between heating and eating

Social workers on the front line have described “Dickensian” conditions as some families choose between heating and eating, according to a union survey. Professionals in the sector are “all too often” reporting that people they are trying to support are “living in substandard and dangerous housing”, the Social Workers Union (SWU) said.

In a snapshot of the experiences of some of those working with the most vulnerable families across the UK, social workers reported the consequences of high energy costs. Some said the families they work with did not have enough money for “basic essentials” this winter, while others reported that “families are living in cramped and mouldy” conditions. The End Fuel Poverty Coalition said there must be a “structured programme of financial support announced well in advance to help people through next winter”

