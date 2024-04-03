Alec Baldwin's Birthday Amid Rust Trial

Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot dead during rehearsal. Baldwin was holding the gun and has been charged with manslaughter. The actor, 66, has denied that he pulled the trigger. Alec Baldwin marked his 66th birthday on Instagram with a black-and-white baby picture. This comes in the shadow of a court case involving his western Rust. Rust's production was struck by tragedy in 2021, when cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot dead during a rehearsal with a Colt .

45 being used as a prop. Baldwin, who was holding the gun when it went off but has denied pulling the trigger, has been charged with manslaughter. This Wednesday, as the trial loomed, Baldwin and his wife Hilaria got together with their seven children to commemorate a happier occasion. Hilaria posted an Insta Stories picture of herself in the kitchen with the children, in the process of preparing the desserts for her husband's birthday celebrations

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Alec Baldwin's Birthday Amid Rust TrialAlec Baldwin celebrates his 66th birthday amidst the ongoing trial for the Rust shooting incident. Baldwin has been charged with manslaughter after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot dead during a rehearsal.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Pressure on Alec Baldwin as Rust cinematographer's family speak out after armourer's convictionThe family of the cinematographer shot dead on the set of Rust have called for 'everyone responsible to be held accountable' as Alec Baldwin prepares to stand trial in July.

Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »

Armourer on Alec Baldwin film Rust found guilty of manslaughter after cinematographer shot deadThe weapons supervisor on the film produced by Alec Baldwin where cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was accidentally shot dead has been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »

Alec Baldwin asks judge to dismiss manslaughter charge in ‘Rust' shootingDefense attorneys for Alec Baldwin urged a New Mexico judge on Thursday to dismiss a grand jury indictment against the actor in the fatal shooting of a…

Source: NECN - 🏆 20. / 71 Read more »

Armorer found guilty in shooting death on Alec Baldwin movie setHannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer for the movie Rust, has been found guilty of negligently allowing a live bullet on set, resulting in the accidental shooting death of the film's cinematographer. She was acquitted on a charge of tampering with evidence. The verdict may have implications for Alec Baldwin's upcoming trial for involuntary manslaughter.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Alec Baldwin looks somber as he steps out with two of his children in NYCA grand jury has indicted Alec Baldwin on an involuntary manslaughter charge over a fatal shooting during a rehearsal on the Rust film set in New Mexico in 2021. Special prosecutors brought the case before a grand jury in Santa Fe this week, months after receiving a new analysis of the gun used.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »