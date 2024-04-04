Social Worker Jailed for Raping and Assaulting Women

A social worker has been jailed after being convicted of raping and sexually assaulting several women over almost two decades. Thomas Proctor was charged with raping two women and sexually assaulting another while employed as a social worker in Alloa, Clackmannanshire between January 2002 and August 2019. The 43-year-old from Maryhill, Glasgow, was found guilty by the High Court in Glasgow of 11 charges.

The charges include raping one woman while she was in hospital and assaulting another woman after she drank water with an unknown substance in it. Proctor, who denied the accusations, was also found to have raped and made threats towards the first woman in a flat in Lanarkshire. He was also convicted of raping and making threats to a third woman in Fife and Lanarkshire. The vile social worker was also found to have threatened to remove the children of two of his victims from their car

