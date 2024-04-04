Ben Stokes Omitted from T20 World Cup, says Michael Atherton

Ben Stokes' omission from the T20 World Cup is 'not a surprise' says Sky Sports' Michael Atherton as the England Test captain continues his recovery to becoming a top all-rounder in all formats. Stokes announced on Tuesday he does not wish to be considered for England selection for this summer's ICC Men's T20 World Cup, which will take place in June in the West Indies and USA, live on Sky Sports.

The 32-year-old hopes to recover fully in time for the summer of Test cricket where England play two three-match series against West Indies and Sri Lanka. Ben Stokes unavailable for T20 World CupT20 World Cup: Fixtures and scheduleHarry Brook set to return for start of Yorkshire's County Championship campaignWhat cricket is live on Sky Sports and when? | Watch the best sport with a NOW Membership'I don't think it's a massive surprise given that had already delayed his operation and recovery from his knee injury for the 50-over World Cup,' said Atherton on the Sky Sports Cricket Podcas

