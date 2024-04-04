Social media use linked to increased smoking and vaping among teenagers

Spending a lot of time on social media could increase the chances of teenagers taking up smoking or vaping, according to a Scots study. The findings advocate for the promotion of healthy online habits for young people, researchers said, rather than “blanket bans and over-protection”. Academics from the University of Glasgow explored how social media use among 14-year-olds influenced nicotine use when they reached 17.
The team surveyed 8,987 teenagers for the study, which has been published in the journal Nicotine & Tobacco Research. Some 28.9% of those who responded were smokers, while 23.7% vaped. Some 8.2% of the teenagers polled used both. Mental health, socio-economic status and past smoking behaviours were also factored in
Social Media Smoking Vaping Teenagers Study Scotland
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »
Source: TheEconomist - 🏆 6. / 92 Read more »
JK Rowling's comments not recorded as 'non-crime hate incident', says Police ScotlandA Tory MSP is demanding an immediate apology from Police Scotland after the force confirmed comments made by Harry Potter author JK Rowling as Scotland’s new hate crime laws came into force have not been recorded as a “non-crime hate incident”. Police had previously recorded remarks made by Scottish Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser in relation to gender identity in this manner. But after Police Scotland confirmed the famous writer’s comments had not been treated as a “hate incident”, the Conservative politician claimed the force “appear to be making it up as they go along”. A non-crime hate incident is recorded when an incident does not meet the threshold for a crime but is perceived to be “motivated (wholly or partly) by malice and ill-will towards a social group”, according to Police Scotland guidance.
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »