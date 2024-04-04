Social media use linked to increased smoking and vaping among teenagers

Spending a lot of time on social media could increase the chances of teenagers taking up smoking or vaping, according to a Scots study. The findings advocate for the promotion of healthy online habits for young people, researchers said, rather than “blanket bans and over-protection”. Academics from the University of Glasgow explored how social media use among 14-year-olds influenced nicotine use when they reached 17.

The team surveyed 8,987 teenagers for the study, which has been published in the journal Nicotine & Tobacco Research. Some 28.9% of those who responded were smokers, while 23.7% vaped. Some 8.2% of the teenagers polled used both. Mental health, socio-economic status and past smoking behaviours were also factored in

Social Media Smoking Vaping Teenagers Study Scotland

