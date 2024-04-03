JK Rowling's comments not recorded as 'non-crime hate incident', says Police Scotland

A Tory MSP is demanding an immediate apology from Police Scotland after the force confirmed comments made by Harry Potter author JK Rowling as Scotland’s new hate crime laws came into force have not been recorded as a “non-crime hate incident”. Police had previously recorded remarks made by Scottish Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser in relation to gender identity in this manner.
But after Police Scotland confirmed the famous writer’s comments had not been treated as a “hate incident”, the Conservative politician claimed the force “appear to be making it up as they go along”. A non-crime hate incident is recorded when an incident does not meet the threshold for a crime but is perceived to be “motivated (wholly or partly) by malice and ill-will towards a social group”, according to Police Scotland guidance
