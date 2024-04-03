Sir Jim Ratcliffe's Task at Manchester United

The task for Sir Jim Ratcliffe at Manchester United is how to turn around the fortunes on the field of a football club that has suffered from years of neglectful ownership. As far as minority owners go, it’s hard to think of too many who have had held the kind of sway that Ratcliffe does at Old Trafford.
The deal to acquire 28 per cent of the club from the Glazer family in January handed the British billionaire and INEOS founder oversight over football matters and the direction of the club when it comes to stadium redevelopment. United have been heavy spenders over the past decade, and any notions of not being financially supported to compete are hokum. However, what they haven’t had is any kind of football strategy, played out in a stadium that has been allowed to decline, almost as if representative of the way that the club has been run under the Glazer
