Police will not record hate crime allegations against Humza Yousaf or JK Rowling

The police will not record hate crime allegations made against Humza Yousaf or JK Rowling as “non-crime hate incidents”, it has been confirmed. Since the Scottish Government’s new Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act came into force on Monday, Police Scotland has received numerous allegations against both the First Minister and the Harry Potter author.

The allegations against Yousaf refer to a speech he made in the Scottish Parliament four years ago about a lack of racial diversity in positions of power in Scotland. While the complaints against Rowling relate to her social media posts in which she refers to transgender women as men. Tory MSP Murdo Fraser’s comments about non-binary people were. A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “The circumstances have been assessed and will not be recorded as a non-crime hate incident.” Fraser previously threatened legal action against Police Scotland for recording his tweet as a “non-crime hate incident

