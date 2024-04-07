Simon Harris Vows to Lead Fine Gael with New Energy

Ireland's incoming taoiseach Simon Harris has pledged to lead his party with a 'new energy' as he vowed to hit the ground running as leader. Ahead of his expected election as Irish premier in the Dail parliament next week, recently appointed Fine Gael leader Mr Harris addressed delegates at his party's annual conference in Galway on Saturday evening. His uncontested elevation to leader of Fine Gael came after Taoiseach Leo Varadkar's shock resignation last month.

Mr Harris is to formally replace Mr Varadkar as the head of Ireland's Fine Gael, Fianna Fail and Green Party coalition government in the Dail on Tuesday. In a wide-ranging speech at the close of the ard fheis at the University of Galway, Mr Harris identified housing; law and order; and support for small business as key priorities. He also addressed recent tensions in Ireland over increased immigration rates, as he pledged to oversee a 'fair' but 'firm' system to manage migration into the country

Simon Harris Fine Gael Irish Premier Dail Parliament Housing Law And Order Small Business Migration

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Glasgow_Times / 🏆 76. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Simon Harris, 37, is confirmed as new leader of Fine GaelSimon Harris, 37, currently the further and higher education minister, will be formally elected as taoiseach in the Dail in April following the Easter recess.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Simon Harris, 37, is confirmed as new leader of Fine GaelSimon Harris, 37, currently the further and higher education minister, will be formally elected as taoiseach in the Dail in April following the Easter recess.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Ireland: Simon Harris confirmed as next Fine Gael leader and TaoiseachTHE next premier of Ireland has been announced, following the shock resignation of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Simon Harris Confirmed as New Leader of Fine GaelSimon Harris has been confirmed as the new leader of Fine Gael, paving the way for him to become Ireland’s youngest premier.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Simon Harris confirmed as new leader of Fine GaelMr Harris, 37, will be formally elected as taoiseach in the Dail in April following the Easter recess.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

New Fine Gael leader Simon Harris says it is time for the party to ‘reset’Mr Harris’ confirmation as leader paves the way for him to become Ireland’s youngest ever taoiseach.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »