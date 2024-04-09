Shadow Cabinet's Support for Israel Out of Step with Public Opinion

Shadow cabinet are increasingly out of step with the rest of Britain in their support for Israel at a time when it stands accused of war crimes and genocide. They appear uniquely united in ignoring public opinion to support an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and to stop selling UK weapons to Israel . Elites to change their policies towards Israel and Palestine. Neither have resignations from their own parties or disquiet from backbench MPs.
This week, at the International Court of Justice, Germany stands accused by Nicaragua of violating the Genocide Convention by providing aid and weapons to Israel and for suspending its funding to the Palestinian refugee agency, UNRWA. I hope the UK – which has also suspended aid to UNRWA and is continuing to sell weapons to Israel – will also soon end up in dock in The Hague. That looks like the only thing that might force a shift in policy is the threat that the UK may be complicit in Israel’s war crimes. Last week, civil servants in the Department for Business and Trade requested that they be allowed to cease any work related to export licences for weapons bound for Israel. While the role of the civil service is to provide impartial, objective advice to ministers, they also have obligations under the civil service code to uphold the rule of law. If Israel is found to have broken international law and the Genocide Convention, these civil servants could individually be held liable. “Following orders” is not a defence against war crimes
