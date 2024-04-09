Shadow Cabinet's Support for Israel Out of Step with Public Opinion

Shadow cabinet are increasingly out of step with the rest of Britain in their support for Israel at a time when it stands accused of war crimes and genocide. They appear uniquely united in ignoring public opinion to support an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and to stop selling UK weapons to Israel . Elites to change their policies towards Israel and Palestine. Neither have resignations from their own parties or disquiet from backbench MPs.

This week, at the International Court of Justice, Germany stands accused by Nicaragua of violating the Genocide Convention by providing aid and weapons to Israel and for suspending its funding to the Palestinian refugee agency, UNRWA. I hope the UK – which has also suspended aid to UNRWA and is continuing to sell weapons to Israel – will also soon end up in dock in The Hague. That looks like the only thing that might force a shift in policy is the threat that the UK may be complicit in Israel’s war crimes. Last week, civil servants in the Department for Business and Trade requested that they be allowed to cease any work related to export licences for weapons bound for Israel. While the role of the civil service is to provide impartial, objective advice to ministers, they also have obligations under the civil service code to uphold the rule of law. If Israel is found to have broken international law and the Genocide Convention, these civil servants could individually be held liable. “Following orders” is not a defence against war crimes

Shadow Cabinet Support Israel War Crimes Genocide Ceasefire Gaza UK Weapons International Court Of Justice Germany Nicaragua Genocide Convention Aid Weapons Palestinian Refugee Agency UNRWA Civil Servants Department For Business And Trade Export Licenses Rule Of Law

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SunScotNational / 🏆 49. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cameron to play down Cabinet splits over Israel in US amid hopes of Gaza ceasefireLord Cameron will speak alongside US Secretary of State Antony Blinken following talks in Washington on Tuesday on Ukraine and the war in Gaza

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

UK Minister: Duty to Support Israel Despite Killing of British Aid WorkersA government minister has stated that the UK has a duty to support Israel despite the killing of three British aid workers in Gaza. There is a debate over whether the UK should continue to sell arms to Israel, with concerns over potential breaches of international law. Opposition parties and legal experts are calling for the government to publish its legal advice on the matter.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

British support for Israel not unconditional, warns Lord CameronThe Foreign Secretary warned Israel that an attack like that which killed three British aid workers ‘must never happen again’.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Proposal to Ban Arms Sales to Israel Gains Support in the UKMembers of the British establishment are proposing a ban on arms sales to Israel, causing controversy and division within the government. The idea is being actively discussed by Foreign Office lawyers and has gained support from MPs, former intelligence officials, and legal professionals. This move is seen as a concerning example of the decline of Western civilization and a departure from supporting the only democracy in the Middle East.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

UK warns Israel support for war depends on aid safely entering GazaDavid Cameron has called on Israel's government to share all the information it has about the drone strike which killed seven aid workers this week

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

President Biden warns Israel on support amid civilian casualtiesPresident Joe Biden warns Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that US support for Israel's war against Hamas depends on protection measures for civilians and aid workers, following the killing of seven food aid workers in Gaza.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »