President Biden warns Israel on support amid civilian casualties

President Joe Biden has warned Israel i Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that continued US support for Israel 's war against Hamas depends on protection measures for civilians and aid workers . A phone call between the two leaders comes just days after Israel i missile strikes killed seven food aid workers in Gaza . Israel has acknowledged responsibility for the strikes but said the convoy was not targeted and the workers’ deaths were not intentional.

The country continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the killings. President Biden's message marks a sharp shift in his previously unwavering support of Israel's war efforts - with the US leader threatening to backtrack on support for the first time since the October 7 Hamas attacks

President Biden Israel Hamas Civilian Casualties Aid Workers Missile Strikes Gaza

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



itvnews / 🏆 69. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Joe Biden is exasperated by Israel but will not stop its warFacing mounting pressure at home and abroad, the president bets on a hostage deal

Source: TheEconomist - 🏆 6. / 92 Read more »

Joe Biden calls for ceasefire in Gaza as Israel approves plans for attack on RafahUS president Joe Biden has called for a ceasefire in Gaza after Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu gave the green light for a military operation in Rafah.

Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »

‘Disaster for Biden,’ rages Donald Trump as he & President Joe are named presumptive nominees after latest...Joe Biden secures Democratic nomination with Georgia primary win after Trump’s wild comment about his ‘only opponent’

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Israel-Gaza latest: 'Stop it now, Joe' - Biden's wife 'tells president to end war in Gaza'; Israel 'foils assassination plot'President Joe Biden was overheard telling Muslim community leaders that his wife had told him to 'stop' the war in Gaza, according to reports. In Israel, the internal security agency says it has thwarted a plan to assassinate a minister.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Gaza ceasefire before Ramadan 'looking tough', says Joe BidenSecuring a ceasefire in Gaza before Ramadan is 'looking tough', US president Joe Biden has said.

Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »

Irish Leader Urges ‘Bombs to Stop’ in Gaza in St. Patrick’s Day Speech That Moves Biden to TearsTaoiseach Leo Varadkar speaks to President Joe Biden at the White House, March 17, 2024.

Source: TIME - 🏆 93. / 53 Read more »