Sexual Harassment Scandal in the Red Arrows

The warning from a male colleague to a young woman when she joined the Red Arrows was ominous:"Be careful… You could be a notch on a crew member’s bedpost."'We haven't had any justice,' says Kate"I felt really uncomfortable, almost dirty, actually," she says. Rather than a dream come true, Kate's time on the world-famous squadron rapidly became a nightmare as, she claims, she suffered sexual harassment, sleaze and bullying in a scandal that ultimately triggered a Royal Air Force inquiry.

Now, she and other victims are breaking cover for the first time on camera to describe their experiences of a"toxic culture" in the Red Arrows in an exclusive Sky News documentary. The three women and one man, all former members of the squadron, have also strongly criticised the RAF's internal investigation into the crisis as a travesty of justice. In a damning indictment of a process that was meant to provide answers, the victims said the secretive nature of the non-statutory inquiry had inflicted a"second wound





