London to have two more MPs in upcoming general election

There are the ones we know will definitely happen during the year: the elections for the mayor of London and for the 25 members of the London Assembly, which will take place simultaneously on 2 May. Then there is the great unknown: the date, still to be announced, when the government will call a general election. Whenever that does happen, London will end up with two more MPs representing it in Parliament than it has now.

That's because electoral boundary changes, which aim to ensure that all constituencies are about the same population size, have increased the number of parliamentary seats in London to 75. At the moment, we have 73 MPs across the capital. The current political make-up in London is 46 Labour MPs, 20 Conservative MPs and three Liberal Democrat MPs. There are also four MPs currently sitting as independents because they no longer have the whip, meaning they are effectively suspended from their political parties. They also can't stand for those political parties at the next general election unless they are readmitte





