Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Son Christian 'King' Combs Sued for Sexual Assault on Yacht

As Sean 'Diddy' Combs ' ongoing sex-trafficking investigation continues to unfold, his youngest son is named in a new lawsuit. Christian 'King' Combs , 25, has been sued for sexually assaulting Grace O'Marcaigh, a woman working on a yacht his father chartered in the summer of 2022, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly. Filed Thursday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, the lawsuit also accuses King of sexual harassment and infliction of emotional distress .

Diddy is also accused of aiding and abetting his son, named in the lawsuit for premises liability for chartering the boat. O'Marcaigh claimed that the trip was 'sold as a wholesome family excursion' but became a 'hedonistic environment

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Christian 'King' Combs Lawsuit Sexual Assault Yacht Sexual Harassment Emotional Distress

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Son Christian 'King' Combs Sued for Sexual Assault on YachtChristian 'King' Combs, the youngest son of Sean 'Diddy' Combs, has been sued for sexually assaulting a woman working on a yacht his father chartered. The lawsuit also accuses him of sexual harassment and infliction of emotional distress. Diddy is accused of aiding and abetting his son.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Son Christian 'King' Combs Sued for Sexual Assault on YachtChristian 'King' Combs, the youngest son of Sean 'Diddy' Combs, has been sued for sexually assaulting a woman working on a yacht his father chartered. The lawsuit also accuses him of sexual harassment and infliction of emotional distress. Diddy is accused of aiding and abetting his son.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' youngest son Christian 'King', 25, is sued for sexual assaulting a woman during...Sean 'Diddy' Combs rides his bike in Miami almost two weeks after federal agents raided his properties. Diddy dresses in all black with his headphones in for his solemn cycle.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' $40M Los Angeles home becomes tourist destination after raidAll about the embattled Bad Boy Records founder's properties and his billion-dollar net worth

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

P Diddy: Guns found at Sean Combs' homes during federal raids, sources sayAn attorney for the music mogul said Combs 'will continue to fight every single day to clear his name' and called Monday's searches a 'gross overuse of military-level force.'

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Inside Sean ' Diddy 'Combs' $40million LA home with eight bedrooms, eleven bathrooms and an...Homeland Security makes arrests after raiding home of Sean 'Diddy' Combs in Los Angeles.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »