Oldest Contestant on The Chase Steals the Limelight

Bradley Walsh was at a loss for words during a recent episode of The Chase featuring what could be the oldest contestant to ever play, and even viewers fell for her charm. On last Thursday's show, Colin, Tom, Ria and notably Margot joined Bradley's team to face Jenny Ryan also known as The Vixen. It was Margot , though, who truly stole the limelight when she revealed she was a 91-year-old psychotherapist from Maidenhead.

The fact it was her birthday further amplified excitement around her participation in the show. Swift reactions flooded the social media platform, recently renamed X from Twitter, with users complimenting the nonagenarian. One viewer commented: "Margot looks amazing for 90, so glamorous." Speculation arose amongst viewers, with one querying: "She has to be the oldest person on the show? " An admirer gushed: "If I live to be 91 I want to be like Margot. Looks amazing and still working

