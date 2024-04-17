Scottish Power to Pay £1.5 Million in Compensation and Refunds to Overcharged Customers

Scottish Power will shell out £1.5million in compensation and refunds after thousands of customers were overcharged with Scots being urged to check their utility bills.
Advice Direct Scotland, which runs the national energy advice service energyadvice.scot, welcomed the payments. But the charity has warned billing problems are its most common complaint. "With the cost-of-living crisis far from over, demand for help across Scotland with energy bills has never been higher and is the most pressing reason for people getting in touch.
"Anyone who believes they have been incorrectly charged or is experiencing other difficulties with their supplier should visit www.energyadvice.scot or call 0808 196 8660 for assistance."
