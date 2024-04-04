Scottish National Party's treasurer arrested in party finance investigation

The inquiry was launched in July 2021 but took a dramatic turn on April 5 2023 when Murrell was arrested at the home he shares with Sturgeon outside Glasgow. Major General Election poll predicts all Scottish seats – see the full list The following month the party’s then treasurer, Colin Beattie, was arrested then released on the same basis, and stood down from his post. She then posted on social media that she knew “beyond doubt that I am in fact innocent of any wrongdoing”.

Murrell’s arrest came less than a week after Humza Yousaf replaced Sturgeon as First Minister and in the following days it emerged that a luxury camper van, thought to be worth about £110,000, had been seized by police investigating the party’s finances. Scotland: “Well, I think people will realise that all of us in the SNP would like to see a conclusion to Operation Branchfor

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SunScotNational / 🏆 49. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Scottish Labour overruled by UK party on WASPI women supportSCOTTISH Labour have been overruled by the UK leadership after pledging to stand up for women financially hit by sudden increases to the state…

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Scottish Labour defers to UK party bosses on selling arms to IsraelSCOTTISH Labour has refused to confirm its own stance on whether it supports continuing arms sales to Israel.

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Jason Leitch steps down as Scottish Government's national clinical directorThe former dentist was a key figure in the Scottish Government's response to the pandemic, but came under fire following UK Covid-19 Inquiry hearings in January this year.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

35 Easter egg trails at Scottish National Trust properties announcedThe National Trust for Scotland has revealed that it will be hosting special Easter eggs trails throughout the country this month, from the Borders to the Highlands.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Law and District AAC win big at Scottish National Indoor ChampionshipsAthletes did their club proud during the tournament at Grangemouth

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Anger at Scots investment bank putting £5m into digital device for drug addictsThe Scottish National Investment Bank (SNIB) said its investment was “aligned with the Scottish Government’s national mission to reduce drug-related deaths”.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »