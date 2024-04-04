New Rules Could Result in Fines for Tourists Visiting UK's Beautiful Beaches

Tourists visiting some of the UK's most beautiful beaches could face new £100 fines due to new rules. East Devon, known for its unique seaside towns like Exmouth, Sidmouth, Branscombe and Beer, has introduced the rules. These beaches, along with 78 other UK locations, were chosen to receive the Blue Flag in 2023. This prestigious award recognises high standards in environmental, educational and safety quality.
However, visitors to these beaches will need to remember a set of new rules to avoid hefty fines. East Devon District Council (EDDC) has put in place rules that may change how dog walkers enjoy local beaches. Although most beaches in the area welcome dogs, EDDC has brought in new dog-specific restrictions for three East Devon beaches, reports the Express. The new rules apply to Jacobs Ladder beach, Beer beach, and Seaton beach walkway, all popular spots in the are
