Scottish FA overturns John Beaton's decision ahead of Rangers vs Celtic match

A major John Beaton decision has been overturned by the Scottish FA just days ahead of the match between Rangers and Celtic . However, the decision has now been overturned after a fast-track tribunal with the red card rescinded and a yellow card also removed. Beaton had cautioned Kerr - on loan from Dundee - for simulation in the first half of the Championship contest.

And then the referee - in the middle for the derby at Ibrox on Sunday - produced a red card after a second booking for Kerr as he was adjudged to foul an opponent. Inverness have confirmed the yellow card for simulation was removed alongside the red card with just the one yellow card for a foul remaining. An Inverness Caledonian Thistle statement confirmed:"The club is pleased to announce that following our appeal to the SFA Fast Track Tribunal, the red card given to Cammy Kerr by referee John Beaton has been rescinded along with the yellow card he received for simulation

Scottish FA John Beaton Decision Overturned Rangers Celtic Red Card Yellow Card Cammy Kerr Simulation

