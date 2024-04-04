Cindy Crawford Rocks Boho Chic in Malibu

There’s been a lot of talk about how we’re reliving the 2010s, and Cindy Crawford seems to be proving that theory correct. Crawford and her husband, Rande Gerber , joined friends for dinner in Malibu , the supermodel wearing a take on boho chic that’s much more 2016 Coachella than it is Woodstock. She wore a white T-shirt with a black-and-white photograph of a palm tree-lined street and the word “California” emblazoned across the chest.

She paired the grungy shirt with a flowy, calf-length skirt from Ulla Johnson complete with an abstract, colourful pattern. Keeping the look punky on top and boho on the bottom, Crawford added a forest-green leather jacket over her graphic tee and wore a pair of brown leather sandals. She kept her accessories to a minimum, wearing a simple coin necklace and a light brown clutch. Gerber, for his part, did not seem to embrace the boho-indie sleaze revival – though he does seem keen on the skinny jeans renaissanc

