Scottie Scheffler Wins Second Masters Title at Augusta National

Scottie Scheffler fully justified his status as pre-tournament favourite with a nerveless second Masters title in the space of three years at Augusta National .

Scheffler has been in equally brilliant form in 2024, winning the Arnold Palmer Invitational by five shots and becoming the first player to secure back-to-back Players Championship titles seven days later. Homa’s birdie on the eighth made it a four-way tie, but dramatic and decisive changes were just around the corner.

Aberg refused to throw in the towel and birdied the 13th and 14th to seemingly keep the pressure on, only for the unflappable Scheffler to birdie the same holes, his approach to the 14th spinning down to tap-in range. That was the 48-year-old’s worst score in the Masters by four shots and meant an early tee time on Sunday alongside Neal Shipley, the only amateur to make the cut.Woods started in style with a 360-yard drive on the par-five second to help set up a straightforward birdie, but ran up a triple bogey seven on the fifth and eventually signed for a 77 to finish last of the 60 players to make the cut.

Scottie Scheffler Masters Golf Tournament Augusta National Win Title Nerveless Performance

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Observer_Owl / 🏆 18. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Masters tee times: Scottie Scheffler grouped with Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele at Augusta NationalRory McIlroy has been grouped with world No 1 Scottie Scheffler and reigning Olympic gold medallist Xander Schauffele for the first two rounds of The Masters.

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »

Masters 2024: Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Scottie Scheffler and the Augusta hypeScottie Scheffler heads into this week's Masters as hot favourite, while Rory McIlroy continues his decade-long quest to win the only major missing from his CV.

Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »

The Masters 2024: Bryson DeChambeau leads Scottie Scheffler after stormy opening day at Augusta NationalBryson DeChambeau leads Scottie Scheffler after a weather-affected opening day at The Masters, as Rory McIlroy made a mixed start to his latest Grand Slam bid.

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »

The Masters 2024: Scottie Scheffler leads Collin Morikawa as Tiger Woods slips back at Augusta NationalScottie Scheffler moved one ahead of Collin Morikawa after a thrilling third round at The Masters, as Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods' hopes faded at Augusta National.

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »

Scottie Scheffler wins Masters as world No1 lands second Augusta successThe American lands the illustrious green jacket for the second time after following up his 2022 triumph.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

The Masters 2024: Scottie Scheffler wins second major with four-shot victory at Augusta NationalScottie Scheffler lived up to his billing as pre-tournament favourite at The Masters by securing a second win in three years with a four-shot victory at Augusta National.

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »