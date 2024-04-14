Legal action taken against Security Service over missed opportunity to prevent Manchester Arena attack

More than 250 people are taking action against the Security Service after an inquiry concluded it missed “significant opportunity” to prevent the attack.when terrorist Salman Abedi detonated a bomb in the Manchester Arena foyer at the end of an Ariana Grande concert in May 2017.

Director general Ken McCallum expressed “deep regret” that intelligence was not gathered which may have stopped the attack from happening.concluded that MI5 missed a “significant opportunity”

