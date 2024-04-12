Scotland Boss Steve Clarke Concerned About Aaron Hickey's Fitness for Euro 2024

Scotland boss Steve Clarke faces a major Euro 2024 sweat over Aaron Hickey ’s fitness - as he is unlikely to play for Brentford again this season. Club boss Thomas Frank has confirmed that the full-back is back training but thinks it is unlikely he will play for the Bees before the end of the campaign. It now remains to be seen if the 21-year-old will be fit enough to be named in Clarke’s 23 man squad for this summer’s finals in Germany .

Frank, speaking at his press conference, said: "Hickey, I think I saw him run out on the grass today. I don’t expect him to be available before the end of the season so it’s a big positive if he is." Hickey has been struggling with a hamstring injury back in October. His last appearance for Scotland was in the Euro 2024 qualifying defeat to Spain that same month. Hickey had nailed down his place as Scotland’s main right back but his injury has allowed Nathan Patterson to step in, despite limited game time at Everton. Clarke will be keeping in touch with Hickey and the Brentford team as he looks to finalise his squad for the Euro 2024 group games with Germany, Hungary and Switzerland. Scotland have warm-up friendlies against Gibraltar and Finland before the finals. Clarke is also waiting on the fitness of midfielder Billy Gilmour, who is currently out injured at Brighton

Scotland Steve Clarke Aaron Hickey Euro 2024 Fitness Brentford Injury Squad Germany

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Scotland U21 stars who could still make Euro 2024 with Steve Clarke watchingA number of Gemmill's side have already had a taste of a top team squad and could yet push into the reckoning for Germany.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Graeme Souness names Scotland missing jigsaw piece for Steve ClarkeThe Dark Blues are looking to go as far as they can in Germany and create history along the way.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Steve Clarke issues Scotland standards reminderThe national team boss wants the winless run ended against the Netherlands in Amsterdam as he ramps up Euro 2024 preparations.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

5 Scotland surprises Steve Clarke could spring in AmsterdamThe Scots are in Amsterdam as Euro 2024 preparations step up but it's a chance to experiment.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Scotland boss Steve Clarke says standards are important against NetherlandsScotland face the Dutch tonight and Northern Ireland on Tuesday in friendly clashes

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Steve Clarke names Scotland side to face the NetherlandsSteve Clarke has named his Scotland starting line-up for the friendly against the Netherlands.

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »