Manchester United Doubts for Bournemouth Clash

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has revealed both Scott McTominay and Marcus Rashford are doubts for this weekend's Premier League clash against Bournemouth . United are already without Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans after the club confirmed they would miss the game. The pair joined fellow defenders Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Victor Lindelof on the sidelines, while Anthony Martial also remains unavailable.

Varane was replaced by Evans at half time of last week’s clash against Chelsea while the Northern Irishman was forced from the pitch after just 21 minutes. Both players missed last weekend's 2-2 draw with Liverpool due to the injuries. READ MORE: What new Premier League financial rules could mean for Man Utd and Man City READ MORE: Manchester United star Rasmus Hojlund takes subtle swipe at Liverpool after Atalanta defeat The defensive injuries leave Harry Maguire and Willy Kambwala as the only fit, natural centre-back options going into the game against the Cherries. The game against Liverpool was Kambwala’s sixth Premier League appearance. Rashford meanwhile, was forced off with injury in the second half of the game against Liverpool. He has trained with the squad and could be available to feature. In Friday's press conference, Ten Hag said: "Rashy trained yesterday and see how he recovered from it today. We will have training again today and then we will make a decision on it." McTominay, meanwhile, seems unlikely to be fit in tim

