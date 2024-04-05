Sarah Ferguson told to leave Balmoral Castle after embarrassing incident

Sarah Ferguson was told by the late Queen to "pack her bags and leave" Balmoral Castle after an embarrassing incident in 1992. The Duchess of York was spending the summer holidays at Balmoral with her daughters when a newspaper published paparazzi photos of her in a compromising position. Images of Fergie's financial advisor, John Bryan, sucking her toes were plastered on the front page of UK newspapers.
According to The Times, Queen Elizabeth II instructed Sarah to "pack her bags and leave immediately", while Prince Philip "never spoke to her again". After Phillip saw the intimate photos of Sarah and her financial advisor, her relationship never recovered, reports the Mirror. Royal expert Camilla Tominey wrote: "He apparently never forgave her for 'toe-gate'. The Duchess had to endure an agonising breakfast during which a 'furious' Queen scrutinised the pictures of 'Fergie's stolen kisses'
