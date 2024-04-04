Tickets for Balmoral Castle Tour Sell Out Within 24 Hours

Tickets for a tour of Balmoral Castle , allowing visitors to see inside the royal family 's home for the first time, swiftly sold out within 24 hours. The castle will open to the public from 1 July to 4 August, but tickets sold out within a day of going on sale on Wednesday. Previously, members of the public have only been able to view the ballroom and walk around the castle grounds, but it's believed to be part of Charles' plan to make the palaces more accessible to the public.

The sell-out tour of the castle’s interior was priced at £100, or £150 for the tour plus afternoon tea

