Sarah Everard's murderer complains about denied birthday present in prison

SARAH Everard's murderer Wayne Couzens has complained to prison bosses after he was reportedly denied a birthday present from his mum. While serving time in HMP Franklan, Couzens was reportedly denied a birthday gift and then complained to the Prison Ombudsman. Couzens moaned that he could now seek compensation for his family as his mother wouldn't be able to get a refund on the clothes, books, and headphones she sent.

The disgraced former cop reportedly was told that he wasn't being singled out, but that no prisoners are allowed packages from home. Couzens then made a complaint to the Prisons Ombudsman as he had received a parcel when he had arrived at prison - and his family are now left out of pocket. What Couzens and his family hadn't understood was that he was allowed a one-off parcel upon his imprisonment in Franklan

Sarah Everard Wayne Couzens Murderer Prison Birthday Present Complaint Package Family

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheSun / 🏆 64. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Met to pay £10,000 to woman arrested at Sarah Everard vigilThe Metropolitan Police will pay £10,000 to a woman who was arrested at the Sarah Everard vigil in Clapham, her solicitors have said. Jennifer Edmunds was detained overnight and charged with breaching Covid restrictions at the Clapham Common vigil for Ms Everard on 13 March 2021. Charges against her were dropped 15 months later and Ms Edmunds went on to sue the force for breaching her human rights, false imprisonment, assault, misfeasance in public office and malicious prosecutions.

Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »

Met Police pays £10,000 to woman arrested at Sarah Everard vigilFollowing the murder of Sarah Everard in 2021, a vigil held at Clapham Common descended into chaos as officers tried to break it up.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Andrew Scott, Sarah Jessica Parker And Sarah Snook Among Stars Nominated For 2024 Olivier AwardsThe biggest night in theatre looks set to recognise a host of Hollywood talent this year.

Source: HuffPostUK - 🏆 108. / 51 Read more »

3 Years On From Sarah Everard’s Tragic Murder, A Man Still Kills A Woman Every 3 Days In The UK. Where Is The Accountability?On the three-year anniversary of Sarah Everard’s death, and as the BBC releases ‘Sarah Everard: The Search for Justice’, writer Rhiannon Lucy Cosslett reflects on why misogyny is still so prevalent both within the Metropolitan police and beyond it for Vogue.

Source: BritishVogue - 🏆 14. / 80 Read more »

Met to pay woman arrested at Sarah Everard vigil £10,000 after being sued - but maintains officers ‘acted...The Met will pay £10,000 to a woman who was arrested at the Sarah Everard vigil in Clapham, her solicitors have said.

Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »

Luke Littler: Darts sensation must get used to jealousy of 'rattled' rivals, says Wayne MardleSky Sports Darts' Wayne Mardle believes that Luke Littler will have to get used to jealousy from his fellow competitors as his star continues to rise.

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »