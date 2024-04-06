Dallas Mayor Lobbies for Kansas City Chiefs to Relocate

The Dallas mayor is lobbying for the Kansas City Chiefs to relocate to their original home in Dallas . He believes they have a serious opportunity and sees them as a reasonable candidate. The mayor pushed for this after a rejection of a tax initiative that would have helped the Chiefs and the Kansas City Royals.
