Ryanair to Launch Three New Routes from Liverpool John Lennon Airport

Ryanair has confirmed it is to launch three new routes from Liverpool John Lennon Airport . The budget airline will operate new services to three destinations that are hugely popular with UK holidaymakers. Today, Thursday, April 11, Ryanair has launched its Summer 2024 schedule for Liverpool, with 32 routes. Operations will include three new routes to sunny hotspots Corfu, Lanzarote, and Paphos. There will also be a new B737 aircraft, an additional £65m investment to Liverpool.
READ MORE: Beautiful city break destination with £1 pints you can fly to for £16 READ MORE: 'Golden visa' warning as Spain changes rules The new routes are in addition to Liverpool passengers also being able to fly to Kaunas (Lithuania), Barcelona, Barcelona Reus, Tenerife, Fuerteventura, Sofia (Bulgaria), Alicante, Kosice (Slovakia), Krakow, Faro, Bergerac, Warsaw, Wroclaw, Szczecin (Poland), Malta, Zadar (Croatia), Poznan (Poland), Porto, Rome Ciampino, Palma, Malaga, Ibiza, Madrid, Stockholm, Milan Bergamo, Dublin, Knock, and Cork. To celebrate Ryanair’s confirmed Liverpool summer schedule and its 3 new routes, the airline has launched a limited-time seat sale with fares from £19.99 available to book no
Ryanair Liverpool John Lennon Airport Routes Holiday Destinations Summer 2024 Schedule Aircraft Investment Seat Sale Fares
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »