Liverpool John Lennon Airport offers exciting city break destinations

As we head into spring, there's plenty of places to catch the sun - and we think this city break from Liverpool John Lennon Airport also has a lot to offer. The airport, in Speke, serves major tourist destinations including Barcelona, Amsterdam and Ibiza, alongside some hidden gems well worth seeking out.
Among them are Europe's "wine" towns - Bergerac in France, Cork in Ireland, with its palm trees and Titanic links just over an hour away from Liverpool and Porto, Europe's 'number one city break' destination. And according to Time Out, Valletta, in Malta, is also one of the top destinations for a city break in 2024. Coming in at number six on its list, it reports: "Valletta might be the smallest capital city in the EU, but what it lacks in size it makes up for in beauty, history, food, nightlife and so much mor
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »