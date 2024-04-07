Rwandan President Blames International Community for 1994 Genocide

Rwanda n President Paul Kagame blamed the inaction of the international community for allowing the 1994 genocide to happen as the central African country marked 30 years since an estimated 800,000 people were killed by government-backed extremists .
Rwanda has shown strong recovery and economic growth in the years since, but scars remain and there are questions about whether genuine reconciliation has been achieved under the long rule of Mr Kagame, whose rebel movement stopped the genocide and seized power. He has been praised by many for bringing relative stability but vilified by others for his intolerance of dissent. Foreign visitors included a delegation led by Bill Clinton, who was US president during the genocide, and Israeli President Isaac Herzog. The killings were ignited when a plane carrying then-president Juvenal Habyarimana, a Hutu, was shot down over Kigali. The Tutsis were blamed for downing the plane and killing the president, and became targets in massacres led by Hutu extremists that lasted more than 100 days. Some moderate Hutus who tried to protect members of the Tutsi minority were also killed
