Larne suffer rare home defeat as Crusaders secure victory

Tiernan Lynch admitted he was "disappointed" after Larne slipped to a rare home defeat , but he laid down a challenge to his players stating what he wants to see from them in the remaining four league games . Stewart Nixon's late goal secured the points for Crusaders at Inver Park on Saturday ending Larne 's long unbeaten record at Inver Park. Before that you had to go back to November 2022 for the last time they finished a home game with nothing to show for it.

It could have got even worse for the Invermen if Linfield hadn't been held to a goalless draw at Glentoran with top spot in the league up for grabs. As it stand Larne's lead at the summit has been cut to a single point but Lynch insisted now is not the time to feel sort for themselves. Read next: Irish League RECAP Linfield close the gap after Larne slip to defeat "You obviously want to win all your games if you can...I probably couldn't tell you the last time we lost a home game," he told BBC Sport NI. "To lose today was disappointing, but we have to dust ourselves off and go again. "There's four massive, massive games ahead. We can't feel sorry for ourselves, we have to roll our sleeves up and try and put it right. After three tough games in a week, playing Cliftonville twice in the League and Irish Cup before facing the Crues, Lynch felt their efforts took a toll on them. "I'm very disappointe

Larne Home Defeat Crusaders Victory League Games Tiernan Lynch

