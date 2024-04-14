Rory McIlroy Reflects on Failed Career Grand Slam Bid at The Masters

Rory McIlroy admitted there is 'lots of room for improvement' in his game heading into the rest of the year after another failed career Grand Slam bid at The Masters . McIlroy had carded his lowest opening round at The Masters since 2018 when he posted a one-under 71 on Thursday, although failed to register a single birdie in a second-round 77 that dropped him down the leaderboard.

'I need to take a little bit of time and reflect on this week and what I did well, what I didn't do so well, and sort of try to make a plan for the next few months, especially from here going through obviously to the end of July. Hopefully get myself in a bit better form for those last three. 'They're not terrible weeks by any stretch, but there's a lot of room for improvement. I'm close in some ways, but then I feel quite far away in others.

