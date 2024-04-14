Scottie Scheffler Wins The Masters with Four-Shot Victory

Scottie Scheffler lived up to his billing as pre-tournament favourite at The Masters by securing a second win in three years with a four-shot victory at Augusta National . Scheffler took a one-shot advantage into the final day and held at least a share of the lead throughout a tense Sunday, where multiple players threatened major victory before all fading away on the back nine to give the world No 1 control of the tournament.
A three-shot swing there saw Scheffler almost hole his second shot and leave himself a tap-in, with a 10-foot birdie to start the second nine doubling his advantage over Åberg, before several of the leader's closest challengers began continued to lose ground.
Scottie Scheffler The Masters Augusta National Golf Victory
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »
Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »
Scottie Scheffler takes one-shot lead into final round of MastersThe world number one birdied the 18th to edge ahead of Collin Morikawa.
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »
Scottie Scheffler Takes One-Shot Lead into Final Round of the MastersWorld number one Scottie Scheffler holds a one-shot lead after the third round of the Masters at Augusta National. He is bidding to win his second Masters title in three years.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »
Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »