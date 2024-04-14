Scottie Scheffler Wins The Masters with Four-Shot Victory

Scottie Scheffler lived up to his billing as pre-tournament favourite at The Masters by securing a second win in three years with a four-shot victory at Augusta National . Scheffler took a one-shot advantage into the final day and held at least a share of the lead throughout a tense Sunday, where multiple players threatened major victory before all fading away on the back nine to give the world No 1 control of the tournament.

A three-shot swing there saw Scheffler almost hole his second shot and leave himself a tap-in, with a 10-foot birdie to start the second nine doubling his advantage over Åberg, before several of the leader's closest challengers began continued to lose ground.

