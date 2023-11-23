It's May 2022 and Ronnie O'Sullivan is sitting in his dressing room at The Crucible in Sheffield, on the verge of a feat which will see him draw level with Stephen Hendry's record in the modern era and arguably cement his status as the greatest snooker player of all time. 'I feel like I've got stage fright,' O'Sullivan tells his psychiatrist, Dr Steve Peters. 'I feel like I want to cry. I don't even feel like I want to face it. I'm looking at my cue, I feel like my eyes are blurry.
' The 46-year-old took an early lead in the final, but his younger opponent, Judd Trump, has just won six frames in an afternoon session to battle back to 14-11. This scene, from Sam Blair's new documentary, Ronnie O'Sullivan: The Edge of Everything - which streams on Amazon Prime from Thursday - illustrates some of the torture that snooker's most mercurial talent puts himself through for competition. Ronnie 'The Rocket' O'Sullivan has won almost every major record in the game during a long and distinguished career, but his struggles with depression, alcohol and drugs are well documented
