It's May 2022 and Ronnie O'Sullivan is sitting in his dressing room at The Crucible in Sheffield, on the verge of a feat which will see him draw level with Stephen Hendry's record in the modern era and arguably cement his status as the greatest snooker player of all time. 'I feel like I've got stage fright,' O'Sullivan tells his psychiatrist, Dr Steve Peters. 'I feel like I want to cry. I don't even feel like I want to face it. I'm looking at my cue, I feel like my eyes are blurry.

' The 46-year-old took an early lead in the final, but his younger opponent, Judd Trump, has just won six frames in an afternoon session to battle back to 14-11. This scene, from Sam Blair's new documentary, Ronnie O'Sullivan: The Edge of Everything - which streams on Amazon Prime from Thursday - illustrates some of the torture that snooker's most mercurial talent puts himself through for competition. Ronnie 'The Rocket' O'Sullivan has won almost every major record in the game during a long and distinguished career, but his struggles with depression, alcohol and drugs are well documented





BBCSport » / 🏆 111. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ronnie O’Sullivan to release David Beckham-produced behind-the-scenes film‘Ronnie O’Sullivan: The Edge of Everything’ has been produced by David Beckham’s Studio 99.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Ronnie O’Sullivan to release David Beckham-produced behind-the-scenes film‘Ronnie O’Sullivan: The Edge of Everything’ has been produced by David Beckham’s Studio 99.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Shaun Murphy hits back at Ronnie O'Sullivan over cue tauntThe world No.6 tried a new tactic at last week's Northern Ireland Open.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

On this day in 2012: Ronnie O’Sullivan takes season off ahead of world title winO’Sullivan took a break from snooker for personal reasons but returned to claim the fifth of his seven Crucible titles.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

On this day in 2012: Ronnie O’Sullivan takes season off ahead of world title winO’Sullivan took a break from snooker for personal reasons but returned to claim the fifth of his seven Crucible titles.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Zhang Anda aims for second win over Ronnie O'Sullivan in International ChampionshipMighty Mouse is out to spring a surprise.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »