Rishi Sunak says there are no "fairytale" answers to fix the economy

There are no "fairytale" answers to fix the economy, Rishi Sunak has said in a speech ahead of the Autumn Statement. The Prime Minister hailed having hit his pledge of halving inflation, saying it is now time to "look forward towards the future economy that we want to build". Speaking at a North London college on Monday, he said reaching the inflation goal showed that "when we make a major economic commitment, we will deliver it".

Mr Sunak said he believed in cutting taxes "carefully and sustainably", adding that the government's approach was "one that gets inflation down and keeps it down". "One that believes the private sector grows the economy and, where government has a role, it must be limited," he said. "One that believes in cutting taxes, but doing so carefully and sustainably. "And one that is ambitious about the unprecedented opportunities for this country from the new wave of technolog





LBC » / 🏆 16. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak plans to build fence around North Yorkshire mansion after roof protestPrime Minister Rishi Sunak has submitted plans to build a fence around his country home in Richmond following a protest by Greenpeace activists earlier this year.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 26. / 66,3 Read more »

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak submits plans for fence around North Yorkshire homeThe application says the wooden fence is to “provide a simple visual and modest physical barrier to discourage incursion into the residential property”.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 32. / 60,984 Read more »

Voters Have Delivered A Brutal Verdict On Rishi Sunak's First Year As Prime MinisterKevin Schofield is Politics Editor of HuffPost UK.

Source: HuffPostUK - 🏆 114. / 22,5 Read more »

Rishi Sunak's second year as Prime Minister cannot be a repeat of the firstToday marks one year since Richmond MP Rishi Sunak became Prime Minister. Here Mason Boycott-Owen, Yorkshire Post Westminster Correspondent, reflects on how he has failed to reignite his party’s fortunes.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 26. / 66,3 Read more »

Rishi Sunak's 'worst moments' as he marks one year as Prime MinisterRISHI Sunak has marked a year as Prime Minister and had an endless slew of disastrous moments and policy failures during that time.

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 46. / 28,125 Read more »

Rishi Sunak’s first year as prime minister in pictures and the five biggest challenges ahead...RISHI Sunak today marks one whole year in No10. But while his time in Downing Street is 316 days greater than predecessor Liz Truss, it’s been far from smooth sailing. Over the last year the …

Source: TheSun - 🏆 33. / 60,984 Read more »