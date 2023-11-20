PM won't comment on individual tax cuts.

Here is what he has said - please note this post will keep updating: He would not comment on what individual taxes will be cut - but says the fact these discussions can take place shows how well he and the chancellor have done; On the public debt, the prime minister says the borrowing during the pandemic and to help with energy bills was right, but says tough decisions have needed to be taken to bring down debt since; Mr Sunak refuses to be drawn on what changes will be made to benefits; Asked about the fact people now think of Labour as the party of low tax, Mr Sunak says the government had to step in to take action during COVID and the war in Ukraine and borrow money - which is why taxes are high; Asked about the government's Rwanda deportation scheme, the prime minister says good progress is being made on stopping small boats - contrasting the UK's fall in arrivals with countries like Italy, which have seen increases this year; Mr Sunak then takes credit - alongside his chancellor - for the UK avoiding a recession as forecasted this year





