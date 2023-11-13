Rishi Sunak condemns violence at protests in London

Rishi Sunak has condemned 'wholly unacceptable' actions by both far-right 'thugs' and 'Hamas sympathisers' at protests in London on Saturday. The Metropolitan Police said officers faced 'extreme violence' from far-right counter protesters in the hours before a pro-Palestine march was due to begin. Seven men have been charged with various offences. Around 300,000 people attended the protest in support of Palestine, making it the biggest political march in British history.

