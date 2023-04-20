Get a Free Lunch at Greggs: Free Pizza Slices and Drink Offer

The offer seems too good to be true, but as we found out, you really can get a free lunch at Greggs. They say there's no such thing as a free lunch, but at Greggs (for a limited time only) there really is! The bakery famous for its sausage rolls, sweet treats and delicious baked goods is giving away free pizza slices AND a free drink. You don't need to buy anything to get this deal. A perfect free treat in a cost-of-living crisis. And it is so easy to claim too.

Greggs says: 'You can’t get much better than pizza, right? Wrong, because we’re dishing out free pizza.' But make sure you grab the delicious deal while you can, as the offer expires soon

