Rishi Sunak condemns Iran's attack on Israel, calls for restraint

Rishi Sunak has said Iran sought to 'plunge the Middle into a new crisis' with its Israel attack, as he urged "all sides to show restraint". Mr Sunak said Iran - "a despotic regime " - had "shown its true colours" with its barrage of over 300 missiles and drones, and was "intent on sowing chaos in their own backyard".

"First we must uphold regional security against hostile actors including in the Red Sea, and we must ensure Israel's security - that is non-negotiable," he said. "It is a fundamental condition for peace in the region. In the face of threats like we saw this weekend, Israel has our full support.

