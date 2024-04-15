Man and dog injured in dog attack in Wigan

A man and his pet dog were left injured after being attacked by two 'out of control' dogs in Wigan . The incident, on Cansfield Grove, Ashton-in-Makerfield, was reported shortly after 3.30pm on April 4.

An investigation was launched after the incident, with police now appealing for witnesses to come forward. The force said the two dogs were under the control of an adult woman. A post shared by GMP Wigan West said: "Police are investigating an offence of the owner of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury, on Cansfield Grove, Ashton-in-Makerfield, Wigan, at approximately 1535 hours on Thursday 4th April 2024.

