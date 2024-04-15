Rescuers Search for Survivors After Landslides in Indonesia

Rescue rs search for survivors at a village hit by a landslide in Tana Toraja district of South Sulawesi province, Indonesia

Rescuers found about 14 bodies in Makale village on Sunday afternoon and four in South Makale, said Mexianus Bekabel, the chief of Makassar Search and Rescue. Loosened by torrential rain, mud poured from surrounding hills onto four houses just before midnight on Saturday in the Tana Toraja district of South Sulawesi province, said local police chief Gunardi Mundu.Dozens of soldiers, police and volunteers joined the search in the remote hillside villages of Makale and South Makale, Mr Mundu said.

