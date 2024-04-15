Shane Blaney praises Motherwell's fighting spirit for next season

The Lanarkshire side have taken a fair few set-backs during this campaign and went through a 15-game winless streak from September to December – with Blaney pointing out that there were several good performances in that time.

He said: “The way we turned that round gives me hope for next season. I also felt during that run that there were certain games where we were playing quite well but drawing instead of winning. “The gaffer instils a real positive mindset every week, the lads all feed off one another so there’s positive energy throughout the club.

“Now that we know Dundee drew at Aberdeen it doesn’t matter quite so much but there was a real sense of frustration about our result.

Shane Blaney Motherwell Fighting Spirit Premiership Setbacks Winless Streak Good Performances Top Half Hope Optimism

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nick Montgomery feeling heat of Hibs failure to hit top six targetA last gasp Shane Blaney screamer denied Hibs all three points at Motherwell as Dundee claimed last top half Premiership spot.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Motherwell boss: My side battled until the final whistle and could have wonMotherwell boss Stuart Kettlewell praises his team's effort in their last-minute attempt to secure a top six Premiership finish, despite missing out. Oli Shaw's effort narrowly misses the target, shortly after Shane Blaney's equalizer for Motherwell.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Irish premier emphasises importance of Anglo-Irish relations after Sunak callThe leaders will hold an in-person bilateral meeting in the future.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Irish Premier Simon Harris Reaffirms Commitment to Anglo-Irish Relations and Support for Ukrainian SovereigntyNew Irish premier Simon Harris has emphasised his commitment to Anglo-Irish relations and support for Ukrainian sovereignty, after calls to UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Mr Harris and Mr Sunak discussed the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the war in Ukraine, the resumption of powersharing in Northern Ireland, developments since Brexit and the recent North-South Ministerial Council. Mr Harris said that “the British-Irish relationship is of huge importance” and he would continue to develop it. Mr Harris also spoke by phone to Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly, saying how important he views his role as a co-guarantor of the Good Friday Agreement.“With this week’s re-establishment of the North South Ministerial Council, the Taoiseach and the First Minister and deputy First Minister looked forward to renewed, positive North-South engagement in the months ahead,” a statement said. Mr Harris also spoke by phone to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and said he is “fully committed to supporting Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”.this afternoon. The British-Irish relationship is of huge importance and I will continue to develop the strong links that exist between both nations

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Irish League LIVE updates from Irish Premiership with Big Two fixture this eveningFirst of the post-split fixtures this afternoon with Glentoran entertaining Linfield at 5.30pm

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Ryan Blaney leads NASCAR Cup Series practice at BristolReigning NASCAR Cup champion Ryan Blaney led the way in Saturday’s practice at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

Source: Motorsport - 🏆 11. / 86 Read more »