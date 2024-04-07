Remote Village in Shropshire Gets Lightning-Fast Gigabit Broadband

A 'remote' village in Shropshire has taken a great leap into the future as residents and businesses there are connected to lightning-fast Gigabit broadband. The village of Ditton Priors can now get 'unprecedented' internet speeds after a company, the council and the government combined to roll out a scheme using the Gigabit Broadband Voucher Scheme. Julie Bushell, Kloud9’s Community Engagement Manager, said: “Gigabit broadband has become a necessity rather than a luxury.

Rural villages like Ditton Priors are in real danger of being left in the broadband dark ages. It was a pleasure to work so closely with the community.” Kloud9 began the project in August 2023 to ensure the community's inclusion in terms of advanced broadband infrastructure. It is the result of a collaborative effort between Kloud9, the UK Government, and Shropshire Council's Connecting Shropshire programme

