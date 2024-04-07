Homeless Man Sentenced to Prison for Breaching Community Order

A 26 year-old homeless man was sent to prison for a total of 14 weeks after breaching a community order . Callum David Williams had the community order revoked by Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Monday and was re-sentenced for several offences. Williams admitted that he had failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made on February 1, 2023, by failing to attend appointments with probation officers on February 29 and March 7.

Magistrates were told the details of the original offences. Williams had breached a restraining order on him by being in direct contact with a person in Regent Street, Wellington, on June 13, 2022. He was re-sentenced for that offence and jailed for two weeks. He received a number of other jail sentences to run consecutively. Magistrates said that the offence was so serious because the defendant has a flagrant disregard for court orders

Homeless Prison Community Order Breach Court Offences

