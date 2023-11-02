Rejection of Clevedon quarry climbing centre plans to be appealed

The rejection of plans to turn a disused quarry into an inclusive climbing centre is set to be appealed.

Christopher Lane hopes to turn Conygar Quarry by Clevedon into an Olympic-standard climbing centre, with outdoor and indoor facilities.A council rejected the plans for a second time in October because of the site's impact on the green belt.

Mr Lane creates prosthetics for amputees and modifications for motorcycles used by people with disabilities, including motorbike racer Chris Ganley. Now he wants to do the same for climbers, with plans for a workshop at the climbing centre to be used for bespoke equipment for people with physical disabilities. headtopics.com

"This proposal allows a rare and open integration, that normalises disabilities, it prevents isolation and the side effects to mental health with huge benefits," Mr Lane said. "Children with physical disabilities will have a centralised facility for fun and entertainment and will grow up without feeling different or out of place.

"The integration of a large variation of ages in one place allows experiences to be shared and solutions to problems not yet know to younger individuals with physical challenges," he added.The proposed centre would also offer woodland parkour, cross country running tracks, and open space for yoga, Pilates, and similar classes, as well as a restaurant or café. headtopics.com

Locals were divided on the plans — with the latest proposal receiving 198 comments in support on North Somerset Council's planning portal, but also 145 objections.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: bbcemt »

Bucknalls Lane underpass cleared amid safety concernsA muddy and “unsafe” Garston underpass has been cleared after safety concerns were raised to the council. Read more ⮕

New Residential Development Planned for Russell LaneA scheme for a new residential development in Russell Lane has been shared with nearby residents. The development includes a mix of three, four, and five-bedroom homes, parking and cycle spaces, landscaping, a play area, and a new road. It also includes 14 affordable housing units. The development will only be accessible from Hempstead Road due to safety concerns. Read more ⮕

57 home plan submitted for land near Russell Lane and A41Plans for 57 homes near the A41 in Watford have been formally submitted. Read more ⮕

General Hospital Star Tyler Christopher Dies at 50Tyler Christopher, known for his role in General Hospital, has passed away at the age of 50. His co-star Maurice Bernard confirmed the news on social media, expressing his sadness and remembering Tyler's talent and advocacy for mental health. Fans and friends are devastated by the loss and send their condolences to his family. Read more ⮕

Tyler Christopher dead: General Hospital star dies aged 50The news has been announced by his co-star. Read more ⮕

Acclaimed Soap Opera Star Tyler Christopher Passes Away at 50Tyler Christopher, a beloved actor from General Hospital, has tragically passed away at the age of 50. His colleague Maurice Bernard shared the news on Instagram, expressing his sadness and highlighting Tyler's contributions to the industry. Read more ⮕