Bracknell town centre multi-storey car park closed down

The car park had already had its middle parking bays closed to the public to spread the weight loadA 50-year-old car park has been shut down after experts found its concrete structure was crumbling.Surveyors hadBusinesses under the car park could remain in place safely until 2025, subject to regular inspections, structural engineers advised.

Kevin Gibbs, executive director for delivery at Bracknell Forest Council, said visitors could still use other sites in the town centre. He added that people who currently use the Shopmobility service via High Street car park should use Princess Square instead.

