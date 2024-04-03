Reform UK Drops Two Candidates Over Racist Comments on Social Media

Reform UK has dropped two more parliamentary candidates after accusations they made racist comments on social media. Campaign group Hope Not Hate found tweets by candidates Jonathan Kay and Mick Greenhough in which they made derogatory comments about Muslims and black people. Mr Kay, who was standing for election in South Ribble, tweeted in 2019 that Muslims “never coexist with others” and should be deported, and claimed Africans had IQs “among the lowest in the world”.

Mr Greenhough, who was the Reform candidate in Orpington, tweeted in 2023 that “the only solution” was to “remove the Muslims from our territory” and in 2019 said Ashkenazi Jews were a “problem” and had “caused the world massive misery”. Hope Not Hate, which campaigns against the far right, said the pair were “wildly unsuitable for public office”

